Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Barrio Neighborhood to start 10th Ave. streetscape construction in 2024

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction on Barrio Neighborhoods’ 10th Ave. streetscape project is now set to start in fall of 2024.

In 2021, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee was presented with a grant from TxDOT for $1.7 million.

The money given to BNPC is going to be used to make sidewalks and crosswalks better ADA accessible.

“In the Barrio there are very few sidewalks and certainly very few crosswalks and so we wanted to be able to make this a sage place where people could gather,” says Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, Teresa Kenedy.

Along with making the community more ADA accessible, the committee has decided that they also will put in a pocket park as well as changing locations of the Barrio monument.

The committee is still looking to fundraise another $1.5 million in order to complete the budget for the project and start construction.

“So, we’re still raising our money of $1.5 million to complete that for our part of that, which are trees and street lamps,” says Kenedy.

Kenedy says that the committee is excited to be apart of revitalizing the area and making it a safer and more engaging place.

Construction on the new streetscape will start in Fall 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
A man who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street has been released out on bond.
Man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street released on bond
Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County

Latest News

Creek House Honey Farm in Canyon is eager to teach the public about bee safety
Creek House Honey Farm eager to teach the public about bee safety
The Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board awarded contracts to demolish Potter County...
Amarillo-Potter Events District board to demolish Potter County Ballfield
The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser is this week.
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosting fundraiser on Thursday
The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a free educational event to help those turning 65 who...
Area Agency on Aging hosting free educational event for ages 65 on Medicare