Barrio Neighborhood to start 10th Ave. streetscape construction in 2024

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction on Barrio Neighborhoods’ 10th Ave. streetscape project is now set to start in fall of 2024.

In 2021, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee was presented with a grant from TxDOT for $1.7 million.

The money given to BNPC is going to be used to make sidewalks and crosswalks better ADA accessible.

“In the Barrio there are very few sidewalks and certainly very few crosswalks and so we wanted to be able to make this a sage place where people could gather,” says Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, Teresa Kenedy.

Along with making the community more ADA accessible, the committee has decided that they also will put in a pocket park as well as changing locations of the Barrio monument.

The committee is still looking to fundraise another $1.5 million in order to complete the budget for the project and start construction.

“So, we’re still raising our money of $1.5 million to complete that for our part of that, which are trees and street lamps,” says Kenedy.

Kenedy says that the committee is excited to be apart of revitalizing the area and making it a safer and more engaging place.

Construction on the new streetscape will start in Fall 2024.

