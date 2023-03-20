Who's Hiring?
Area Agency on Aging hosting free educational event for ages 65 on Medicare

The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a free educational event to help those turning 65 who have questions about Medicare. (source: Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle)(Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting a free educational event to help those turning 65 who have questions about Medicare.

The event will be on Thursday, March 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission.

For more information and to register, call Terrie Campbell at (806) 331-2227.

