Amarillo-Potter Events District board to demolish Potter County Ballfield

The Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board awarded contracts to demolish Potter County Ballfield.(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board awarded contracts to demolish Potter County Ballfield.

A board meeting was held this morning to discuss items on the agenda for the Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District Board of Directors.

One of the items on the agenda list was to consider award of demolition and abatement of the baseball field at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The field used to be home to independent league baseball games.

The board considered the award to Lloyd Nabors in the amount of $175,000 and to Arlo Environmental in the amount of $23,507 for a total of $198,507 for the demolition of the Potter County Ballfield.

The board also discussed reallocating funds from the demolition project for additional fencing and grounds maintenance and improvements in the area.

