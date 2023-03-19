The Warming Trend Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was noticeably warmer than the past couple of days where many places built in the 50′s. Tonight likely won’t be as chilly as the previous few nights where temperatures will stay steady in the low to mid 30′s with some clouds developing later in the night. Those clouds look to stick around for our Monday with temperatures continuing to rebound into the 60′s for most. Monday also looks to be on the breezy side with sustained winds anywhere from 15 to 30 mph across the area. Our next chance of showers will be late Monday into Monday night; they’ll be hit or miss, so not everybody will get to see the rain.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.