Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Goodbye Chilly Temperatures

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a chilly Saturday, the winds pick up on Sunday out of the southwest, bringing in slightly warmer conditions to the area, with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Looking ahead to the work week, there will be multiple opportunity for some scattered showers to form. Nothing soaking or widespread, but it may be enough to wet the pavement. A warm-up also looks to be on the way, where we might have multiple days back in the 70′s during the middle part of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County
One temporary increase of Xcel rates for Texas customers will be expiring at the end of the...
Xcel’s increasing rates will be replaced by another rate
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Slowly Warming Up
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Shelden's Weekend Snapshot 3/17
Shelden's Weekend Snapshot 3/17
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet & Warming