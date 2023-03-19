Goodbye Chilly Temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a chilly Saturday, the winds pick up on Sunday out of the southwest, bringing in slightly warmer conditions to the area, with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Looking ahead to the work week, there will be multiple opportunity for some scattered showers to form. Nothing soaking or widespread, but it may be enough to wet the pavement. A warm-up also looks to be on the way, where we might have multiple days back in the 70′s during the middle part of the week.

