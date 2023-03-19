1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.

According to officials, On March 17, at around 7:28 p.m., an officer witnessed a crash at SE 3rd and Buchanan.

A GMC Pickup driven by a man, had been traveling eastbound on SE 3rd at high speed, approaching Buchanan.

Officials say the driver ignored the red light at Buchanan and hit a Ford sedan traveling northbound on Buchanan.

The driver of the Ford Sedan, 42-year-old Laura Sanders, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The other driver was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He was not arrested due to being admitted into the hospital.

Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.