1 dead after crash in downtown Amarillo

Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a crash in downtown Amarillo resulting one person dead.

According to officials, On March 17, at around 7:28 p.m., an officer witnessed a crash at SE 3rd and Buchanan. 

A GMC Pickup driven by a man, had been traveling eastbound on SE 3rd at high speed, approaching Buchanan.

Officials say the driver ignored the red light at Buchanan and hit a Ford sedan traveling northbound on Buchanan. 

The driver of the Ford Sedan, 42-year-old Laura Sanders, was transported to a hospital where she later died. 

The other driver was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

He was not arrested due to being admitted into the hospital.  

Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

