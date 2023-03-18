Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M softball drops first home game of the year in doubleheader split with OCU

West Texas A&M softball splits the doubleheader.
West Texas A&M softball splits the doubleheader.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M split a doubleheader with Oklahoma Christian on Friday.

The Lady Buffs lost the first game 6-2, their first home loss of the season. Previously, the Lady Buffs had only lost to one other team this season (a series sweep to UT - Tyler at the beginning of March). However, the bats couldn’t get going against the Lady Eagles coasted to a victory behind a complete game from Jill Dickson.

In the second matchup, however, the Lady Buffs found their rhythm. Though they trailed 1-0 through the early part of the game, they took a 2-1 lead in the third inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Ruby Salzman and an RBI single from Diana Murtha. They added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.

The Lady Buffs and Lady Eagles conclude the series on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

