Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Slowly Warming Up

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We saw a bit of a chilly day today, where temperatures got only into the 40′s for most of the area. Tonight will be yet another chilly night with temps dipping into the low to mid 20′s with calm winds. The winds pick up tomorrow out of the southwest, bringing in slightly warmer conditions to the area. Looking ahead to the work week, there will be multiple opportunity for some scattered showers to form. Nothing soaking or widespread, but it may be enough to wet the pavement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County
One temporary increase of Xcel rates for Texas customers will be expiring at the end of the...
Xcel’s increasing rates will be replaced by another rate
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash

Latest News

Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Shelden's Weekend Snapshot 3/17
Shelden's Weekend Snapshot 3/17
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet & Warming
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Chilly Weekend Ahead