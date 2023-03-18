Slowly Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We saw a bit of a chilly day today, where temperatures got only into the 40′s for most of the area. Tonight will be yet another chilly night with temps dipping into the low to mid 20′s with calm winds. The winds pick up tomorrow out of the southwest, bringing in slightly warmer conditions to the area. Looking ahead to the work week, there will be multiple opportunity for some scattered showers to form. Nothing soaking or widespread, but it may be enough to wet the pavement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.