Late surge powers Amarillo High baseball past Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns held the district opener for A-I-S-D at Sandie field on Friday.

The Sandies came away victorious over Caprock 11-1 thanks to a late-inning offensive surge.

In the early going, the game was going in the Longhorns favor. Aldo Ostos got off to a stellar start on the mound.

He held the Sandies without an earned run through the first three innings and Caprock held a 1-0 lead until Amarillo High scored on a passed ball. With the game tied at 1-1, the Sandies bats came alive.

Amarillo High scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and ended up adding six more runs in the final two innings to take the win by run rule.

