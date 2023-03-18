Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Late surge powers Amarillo High baseball past Caprock

Amarillo High beats Caprock in district opener.
Amarillo High beats Caprock in district opener.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns held the district opener for A-I-S-D at Sandie field on Friday.

The Sandies came away victorious over Caprock 11-1 thanks to a late-inning offensive surge.

In the early going, the game was going in the Longhorns favor. Aldo Ostos got off to a stellar start on the mound.

He held the Sandies without an earned run through the first three innings and Caprock held a 1-0 lead until Amarillo High scored on a passed ball. With the game tied at 1-1, the Sandies bats came alive.

Amarillo High scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and ended up adding six more runs in the final two innings to take the win by run rule.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County
One temporary increase of Xcel rates for Texas customers will be expiring at the end of the...
Xcel’s increasing rates will be replaced by another rate
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users

Latest News

West Texas A&M softball splits the doubleheader.
West Texas A&M softball drops first home game of the year in doubleheader split with OCU
Buffs Nick Marshall awarded shutout win
Marshall is awarded shutout in the Buffs win over UT Permian Basin
If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Steve Jackson and Jason Pillion on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson and Jason Pillion
TPSN will be hosting the Randall vs West Plains baseball game here.
Stream the Randall vs West Plains baseball game