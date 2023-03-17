Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Xcel Energy seeks approval for electrical vehicle charging stations in Texas

VIDEO: Xcel Energy seeks approval for electrical vehicle charging stations in Texas
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Xcel Energy is seeking approval to offer company owned electric vehicle charging stations for electric car owners.

Southwest Public Service Company and Xcel Energy recently filed a proposal to offer electric charging stations to electric vehicle drivers and rebates for customer owned chargers in Texas.

John Luciano, owner of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo says he can actually see increasing electric car sales, benefiting car dealerships.

“I know for sure it wont hurt and it could help. It could help some of that anxiety that comes along with this,” says Luciano.

He goes onto say having the Xcel Energy charging station option could be another selling point when buying an electric car.

“For us as a dealership, it’s really good because it gives us options, and people love that if you’re already scared enough buying a car,” says Luciano.

Back in February, Southwest Public Service Company or SPS filed an application for authority to change its rates to hopefully offer a perk for electric car owners in Texas.

“SPS seeks approval to offer utility-owned home charging equipment and rebates for customer-owned chargers for electric vehicles,” stated the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Luciano says he believes if this is implemented, it could increase used electric car sales and help dealerships overall.

“I think this will definitely appeal to some people without a question, just the ease of it. I don’t care. I don’t want to spend $700 on a charger. I don’t want to hire an electrician. I don’t want to do that. So you’re telling me that for an extra $7 a month, you’ll come put a charger in my house and I’ll charge my car and you’ll give me a little something for that. I love it,” explains Luciano.

However, he says customer’s viewpoints on this will differ.

“Other people that are really into electric cars, they may look at it the other way. No, I want to control it. I want the lowest cost of ownership. So no, I’m gonna put mine in and I’m gonna control it and I’m gonna have it,” says Luciano.

Right now, Luciano says he sells around eight electric cars a month, making up about 10% of his car sales.

“It’s not for everybody, and it won’t ever be for everybody. Will it ever get to 100%? No, and for me, all the things like Xcel stepping up and doing this, I think it gets us in that 40% range maybe in 10 years,” says Luciano.

Wes Reeves with Xcel energy says it will likely be the first quarter of 2024 before anything is final.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County
Today a federal judge in Amarillo heard arguments on an abortion medication case with...
First hearing held in Amarillo courtroom for abortion medication case with nationwide implications

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 is sponsoring an upcoming event that will help a local organization and its...
GOOD NEWS: NewsChannel 10 to sponsor event to help children heading to the hospital
Xcel Energy is seeking approval to offer company owned electric vehicle charging stations for...
VIDEO: Xcel Energy seeks approval for electrical vehicle charging stations in Texas
TxDOT will be repairing potholes on I-27 in both directions tomorrow, March 17.
TxDOT crews repairing potholes on I-27 Friday
Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman is undergoing a big renovation.
Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman undergoes renovations