TxDOT crews repairing potholes on I-27 Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be repairing potholes on I-27 in both directions tomorrow, March 17.

The left and center northbound lanes will be closed at Moss Lane through the construction zone up to the downtown interchange.

The left and center southbound lanes will be closed from 26th to 45th avenue.

The repairs will start at 8 a.m. and continue through 12 p.m.

