TTUHSC holds residency programs for medical students matching their wanted career path

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The matching residency program allows students to spend the next three to seven years pursuing their professional goals.

Inside their envelopes was an invitation to start their career in the real world. Four students will remain in Amarillo.

“This is the day that we finally find out our next step. The first challenge was getting into medical school and then getting through medical school. Now this is the next step to going somewhere. It’s just a big relief and weight off our shoulders that all of our efforts have culminated to this day and that we finally have a job,” said Brooke Estes, resident of Texas Tech Family Medicine.

Estes, a small town girl studying family medicine, will remain in Amarillo for her residency.

“Amarillo felt like home to me. I love the people of West Texas. They said it’s the best kept secret out here. I love the location, it feels like home to me and I feel like I’ll get a great training here,” said Estes.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center officials say they continue to bring bright students to the Panhandle - Hopefully to stay for a long time after graduation.

