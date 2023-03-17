Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TTUHSC holds residency programs for medical students matching their wanted career path

TTUHSC holds residency programs for medical students matching their wanted career path
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The matching residency program allows students to spend the next three to seven years pursuing their professional goals.

Inside their envelopes was an invitation to start their career in the real world. Four students will remain in Amarillo.

“This is the day that we finally find out our next step. The first challenge was getting into medical school and then getting through medical school. Now this is the next step to going somewhere. It’s just a big relief and weight off our shoulders that all of our efforts have culminated to this day and that we finally have a job,” said Brooke Estes, resident of Texas Tech Family Medicine.

Estes, a small town girl studying family medicine, will remain in Amarillo for her residency.

“Amarillo felt like home to me. I love the people of West Texas. They said it’s the best kept secret out here. I love the location, it feels like home to me and I feel like I’ll get a great training here,” said Estes.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center officials say they continue to bring bright students to the Panhandle - Hopefully to stay for a long time after graduation.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a man wanted for multiple charges...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Former Sunray and Panhandle City Manager ahs plead guilty to stealing around $160,000 from the...
Former Sunray and Panhandle City Manager pleads guilty to stealing around $160,000 from city
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users

Latest News

Daylight savings time
Texas Legislators want to give Texans the ability to vote on Daylight Savings Time
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
The Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle is looking for companies to enter the BBB...
Better Business Bureau looking for companies to enter Torch Awards for Ethics
55 medical students match with residency programs
55 medical students match with residency programs