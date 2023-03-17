Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu

Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.(JJBers/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite with the Volcano Menu this summer.

The fast-food restaurant announced the menu will feature the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco along with lava sauce that can be an option to add to any item.

The menu was established in 1995 and this summer’s return with mark the third time it’ll be available for fans.

According to Taco Bell representatives, the menu will return to the general public on June 29 with rewards members having access on June 27.

The Volcano Menu, known for its fiery flavors, will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell said it would release more information about the menu’s return.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Today a federal judge in Amarillo heard arguments on an abortion medication case with...
First hearing held in Amarillo courtroom for abortion medication case with nationwide implications
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County

Latest News

Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman is undergoing a big renovation.
Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman undergoes renovations
Lady Buffs look toward next season with strong young core
Lady Buffs look toward next season with strong young core
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word