Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman undergoes renovations

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman is undergoing a big renovation.

The museum opened up around the 1970′s and it is housed in the cottage that was originally build for the railroad station master and his family.

It was originally opened up to create a snapshot in time and show the impact of railroads in Spearman and the surrounding areas.

The board, community, and local high school students are helping to take everything out of the building, clean it, organize it, and assess some of the artifacts that the museum has.

“This is one way that we can inspire school kids and other families, museum go-ers to be involved, to be engaged and plug in and figure out where that spark of inspiration is,” says Board Vice President of Stationmaster’s Home Museum, Holly Whitaker, PhD

Whitaker says they are trying to tell a story that really involves and engages with the people who visit the museum.

She also says her hope with the museum is that it will inspire future generations to understand and pick up the values of the pioneers who came before us.

“I want to see out kids and their kids take up those values that our pioneer forbearers had,” says Whitaker.

The museum is set to be reopened by June 3 for Heritage Days in Spearman.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Today a federal judge in Amarillo heard arguments on an abortion medication case with...
First hearing held in Amarillo courtroom for abortion medication case with nationwide implications
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County

Latest News

Lady Buffs look toward next season with strong young core
Lady Buffs look toward next season with strong young core
The community is invited to learn how to garden in the challenging weather of the Texas...
Randall County Master Gardeners host first annual workshop since pandemic
Jordan and Daddy Sangbong
Amber Alert issued for Texas toddler abducted in Rockwall County
Former Sunray and Panhandle City Manager ahs plead guilty to stealing around $160,000 from the...
Former Sunray and Panhandle City Manager pleads guilty to stealing around $160,000 from city