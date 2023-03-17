Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman undergoes renovations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Stationmaster’s House Museum in Spearman is undergoing a big renovation.

The museum opened up around the 1970′s and it is housed in the cottage that was originally build for the railroad station master and his family.

It was originally opened up to create a snapshot in time and show the impact of railroads in Spearman and the surrounding areas.

The board, community, and local high school students are helping to take everything out of the building, clean it, organize it, and assess some of the artifacts that the museum has.

“This is one way that we can inspire school kids and other families, museum go-ers to be involved, to be engaged and plug in and figure out where that spark of inspiration is,” says Board Vice President of Stationmaster’s Home Museum, Holly Whitaker, PhD

Whitaker says they are trying to tell a story that really involves and engages with the people who visit the museum.

She also says her hope with the museum is that it will inspire future generations to understand and pick up the values of the pioneers who came before us.

“I want to see out kids and their kids take up those values that our pioneer forbearers had,” says Whitaker.

The museum is set to be reopened by June 3 for Heritage Days in Spearman.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.