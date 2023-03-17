SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson and Jason Pillion
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Jason Pillion on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Randon Johnson – Amarillo High baseball head coach:
We chat with Coach Johnson on the upcoming game this evening against Caprock and more!
Jason Pillion – Amarillo High boys basketball head coach:
We chat with Jason Pillion on the UIL State Championships in San Antonio, the boys season and more!
