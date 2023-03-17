SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson and Jason Pillion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Jason Pillion on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Randon Johnson – Amarillo High baseball head coach:

We chat with Coach Johnson on the upcoming game this evening against Caprock and more!

Jason Pillion – Amarillo High boys basketball head coach:

We chat with Jason Pillion on the UIL State Championships in San Antonio, the boys season and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.