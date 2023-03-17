Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson and Jason Pillion

If you missed today's interviews with Randon Johnson, Steve Jackson and Jason Pillion on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Steve Jackson and Jason Pillion on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Jason Pillion on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Randon Johnson – Amarillo High baseball head coach:

We chat with Coach Johnson on the upcoming game this evening against Caprock and more!

Jason Pillion – Amarillo High boys basketball head coach:

We chat with Jason Pillion on the UIL State Championships in San Antonio, the boys season and more!

