Quiet & Warming

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After the craziness of Thursday has passed us by, things will slowly warm as we expect quiet conditions for the long-term forecast. For the rest of Friday, expect mild conditions dropping into the 20°s again tonight, with winds staying calm. Saturday, winds stay light, and temperatures may only get up into the upper-40°s thanks to the powerful Thursday front with partly sunny skies. From Sunday onwards, skies will fluctuate from partly to mostly cloudy, gradually warming to our peak of high-70°s late next week. As it sits right now, there isn’t much hope for moisture in the next 7 days.

