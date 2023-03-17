Plane crash reported in South Lubbock County
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in South Lubbock County late Friday morning.
Around 11:40 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single plane crash on CR 2500 between 98th and 114th Street. The crash happened just over a mile away from the Lubbock Executive Airpark. It is unknown how many people were on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
A plume of black smoke could be seen from the KCBD Ave. A tower cam.
KCBD’s Shaley Sanders spoke to a witness live at the scene.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
