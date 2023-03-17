Who's Hiring?
Northwest Texas Healthcare System hosts educational lecture on eating disorder

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting a series of educational events for the community.

The first event is scheduled for March 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the TTUHS School of Pharmacy Auditorium.

The speakers will be Rachel Hutto, MS, RD, LD, CNSC, Clinical Nutrition Manager at NWTHS, presenting on “Eating Disorders: Understanding the diagnostics, interventions, escalation of care and community resources.”

To register for more information, click here.

