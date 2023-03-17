Who's Hiring?
Marshall is awarded shutout in the Buffs win over UT Permian Basin

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes opened up their LSC weekend series against UT Permian Basin with a 10-0 shutout win.

Nick Marshall was awarded the win on the mound with no runs on four hits, three walks, and six strikeouts in his seven innings of work. Marshall is now 5-0 on the bump so far this season for the Buffs.

In the batter’s box, Ryan Johnson and Kody Schmidt went 4-for-4, Schmidt also adding two RBI. Lone Star Conference preseason player of the year Adam Becker went 3-for-5 with three RBI.

The Buffs will be back in action on Saturday against UTPB with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

