Law enforcement arrests 2 suspects after pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County

Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County...
Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County Thursday.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested two suspects after a pursuit from Amarillo into Moore County Thursday.

According to officials, on Thursday, March 16, Moore County deputies were told by agencies that two suspects just evaded law enforcement officers in Amarillo.

One of the suspects had two active felony warrants and the other had one warrant for Aggravated Robbery, and another warrant for Assault Against a Pregnant Woman.

The Moore County officials were told that the suspects were in a silver Dodge Nitro.

Deputies were able to find the suspects vehicle traveling north into Moore County at a high speed.

Officials tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle continued to evade arrest.

A vehicle pursuit began, as deputies followed the suspects into the City of Dumas. The suspects vehicle then drove into Guy Lane Plaza, where the two suspects bailed out of the vehicle and continued on foot.

Deputies continued to pursue, and successfully took the suspect who was identified as Joseph Labrone Gibbs, Jr. who was wanted on the two felony warrants.

Gibbs is now facing an additional charge of Evading Arrest in addition to his two felony warrants.

Charges are pending against the second suspect who was the driver of the vehicle who evaded law enforcement and attempted to help Gibbs with avoiding being taken into custody for his felony warrants.

If you have any information about this case, call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 806-935-4145.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

