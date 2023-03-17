Lake Meredith to undergo paved road maintenance all through Summer

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument and Lake Meredith National Recreation Area will be undergoing critical maintenance throughout parks.

The work is needed for providing future and continued access to recreational activities.

Maintenance will begin sometime on Monday March 20 and are scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

Plan on delays and potential road closures when visiting the parks this season.

The roads and parking areas that will be affected are as follows:

Alibates Access Road

Bates Canyon Road

Blue West Road

Fritch Fortress Road and Parking Area

Harbor Bay Road and Parking Area

Sanford Yake Road and Ramp Parking Area

Dates and times will be posted on the park sites, social media and Headquarters bulletins.

For additional information please call Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Headquarters at (806) 857-3151.

