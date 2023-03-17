GOOD NEWS: NewsChannel 10 to sponsor event to help children heading to the hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 is sponsoring an upcoming event that will help a local organization and its efforts to make like easier for kids having to go to the hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo continues to provide the comforts of home to families in our area that have disruptions due to kids with medical issues and hospitalizations and need a place to stay.

“Our first our first NICU baby was there for 18 days, and we got to spend 17 of those days here with you guys. Had a wonderful Thanksgiving, Mrs. Jackie did a wonderful job preparing food and everything and we got to experience the last couple of weeks here with our new baby,” said the Montoya Family, who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House recently.

The House is excited about a special event next week that will help raise operating funds needed to continue blessing families. It’s called “Wine, Women, and Shoes.”

NewsChannel 10 to Sponsor event to help children going to the hospital (Source: KFDA)

Assisting the ladies during the evening will be a group of men from the community called “Soul Men”.

“Well the soul men really are the soul of the event, we are going to have them stationed when folks come in, the Soul Men will be greeting,” says Shelley Cunningham, Ronald McDonald House Executive Director. “Every guest at the event that gets a commemorative wine glass, so the Soul Men will make sure everybody gets a wine glass. Then once we’re inside, they will help give information about the silent auction items.

NewsChannel 10 to Sponsor event to help children going to the hospital (Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.