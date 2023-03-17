Fisherman who drowned at Belton Lake identified

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Efrain Ramirez Marquez, of Temple, was pulled out of Belton Lake Friday afternoon and pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.

Deputies were dispatched to investigate reports of a drowning at the North Point Marina at approximately 10 p.m. on March 16. The marina is located at 3681 Cedar Ridge Park Road.

Deputies responded and were unable to immediately locate a victim.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers, along with the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, assisted with the search.

The victim, identified as Ramirez, was located and recovered at approximately 12:02 p.m. on March 17, 2023.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

