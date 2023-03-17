City of Clovis and Curry County offering free text alert service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Clovis and Curry County’s Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to sign up for their free text alert service.

The service they use is called nixle, and it is used to alert the community of any potential events that are imminent or happening now.

Those who sign-up will receive text alerts about sever weather, community announcement and major event.

“Here in the city of Clovis, we wanted to advance out technology footprint to our community, we wanted to keep up with those emerging technologies,” says Director of Emergency Management, Dan Heerding.

Heerding says they started this program to supplement their outside warning sirens, because Curry County is on the edge of tornado alley, as well as add another layer of safety for their community.

He also says that anyone can sign up for the alert services, you don’t have to just live in Curry County.

“We do push it to our community through our chamber, we do push it out to our military partners also, so it is out there and we try to keep everybody involved so it is a wonderful program,” said Heerding.

To sign up for the Clovis/Curry County nixle alert program you can text ‘88101′ to the number 888777, or click here.

