A Chilly Weekend Ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight will bring temperatures once again dipping into the 20′s. We will stay below average through the weekend, where temps on Saturday will also stay hunkered down in the 40′s, with a slight warm-up on Sunday seeing the return of some 50′s. A noticeable warm-up looks to be on the way for the middle of next week, where we will like see 70′s return to the area. Unfortunately, we look to be in a bit of a dry spell for the next week, so there aren’t any significant chances of precipitation over the next several days.

