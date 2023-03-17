A Chilly Next Few Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly wild day yesterday, things look to calm down for our St. Patrick’s Day, where we will see a mix of sun and clouds and highs stay on the chilly side, climbing into the mid to upper 40′s. Tonight will bring temperatures once again dipping into the 20′s. We will stay below average through the weekend, where temps on Saturday will also stay hunkered down in the 40′s, with a slight warm-up on Sunday seeing the return of some 50′s. A noticeable warm-up looks to be on the way for the middle of next week, where we will like see 70′s return to the area.

