Bubba’s partners with 3 restaurants donating percentage of sales to Special Olympics
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bubba’s has partnered with three restaurants to help donate a percentage of their sales to Special Olympics.
The Amarillo restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales on these designated dates:
- Monday, March 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nothing Bundt Cakes on S. Georgia.
- Tuesday, March 21, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse.
- Wednesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spicy Mikes BBQ Haven on S. Western.
- Thursday, March 23, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bubba’s
- Saturday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pescarez
