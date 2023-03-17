Bubba’s partners with 3 restaurants donating percentage of sales to Special Olympics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bubba’s has partnered with three restaurants to help donate a percentage of their sales to Special Olympics.

The Amarillo restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales on these designated dates:

Monday, March 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nothing Bundt Cakes on S. Georgia.

Tuesday, March 21, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse.

Wednesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spicy Mikes BBQ Haven on S. Western.

Thursday, March 23, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bubba’s

Saturday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pescarez

