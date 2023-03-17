Who's Hiring?
Boy Scouts of American hosting annual Scouting for Food Drive

The High Plains Food Bank and the Boy Scouts of America are hosting their annual Scouting for Food Drive.(WHSV)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank and the Boy Scouts of America are hosting their annual Scouting for Food Drive.

This annual food drive is a conjunction held by the Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America with the High Plains Food Bank and local partners.

Starting March 18 through March 24, scouts will be going through neighborhoods picking up nonperishable food donations.

They ask the public to please put any unexpired nonperishable donations in a bag and leave it on the curb by the street before 9 a.m. Saturday, March 25.

Donations can also be dropped off directly at the High Plains Food Bank from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

If a scout does not canvass your neighborhood, please call (806) 358-6500.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

