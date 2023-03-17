Better Business Bureau looking for companies to enter Torch Awards for Ethics

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle is looking for companies to enter the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.

The Torch Awards honors outstanding businesses from 26 area counties annually, and showcases businesses consumers can trust.

Any size business or nonprofit organization can apply.

Attendees can enjoy a steak dinner by Cask & Cork, Casino tables, Velvet Funk Band, open bar and more.

The Torch Awards will be celebrated on April 28th at The Derrick Event Center.

Deadline to apply is April 6th, you can go here to apply and reserve a table.

