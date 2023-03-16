Who's Hiring?
Xcel’s increasing rates will be replaced by another rate

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One temporary increase of Xcel rates for Texas customers will be expiring at the end of the month, only to be replaced by another.

Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves said the end result will be a fifty cent decrease per month for the average residential customer.

The extra charges will make up for higher natural gas prices Xcel paid in the recent past to generate electricity but couldn’t recover from customers at the time.

The utility is only allowed to change rates three times a year.

