Warm Yesterday, Wintry for Some Today

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While lots of people saw spring-like conditions yesterday, that will not be the case today, as a cold front will sweep through the area, keeping temperatures on the cool side and bringing in some rain and snow. The NW part of the area may see the opportunity of a light accumulation of snow, but it will likely just be some wet snowflakes mixed in with rain elsewhere. Temperatures look to remain on the cool side through the day tomorrow as well as the weekend, before another warm-up heads our way going into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

