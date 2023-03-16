Who's Hiring?
Stabilizing, finally?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We’ve seen snow, rain, and the lot for your Thursday, but it appears things are quieting down just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and the incoming weekend! Expect rain/snow chances to move out late tonight, leaving very cold temperatures behind (much to the dismay of local trees) and mostly cloudy skies. For Friday, highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 40°s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Saturday, we’ll warm to the mid-50°s with light winds. Precip looks to stay absent in the extended outlook, with temperatures warming next week.

