SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amberlee Gerald, Haley Colwell, and Dirk Johnston

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Amberlee Gerald, Haley Colwell and Dirk Johnston on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Coach:

We chat with Coach Gerald about their first inaugural season, how they went undefeated in district, becoming district champs and more!

Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Colwell about how they played and prepared to get ready for district play and more!

Dirk Johnston, NewsChannel 10′s Director of Sales:

We chat with Dirk about NewsChannel 10′s Basketball Mayhem Contest and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.