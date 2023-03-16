Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amberlee Gerald, Haley Colwell, and Dirk Johnston

If you missed today’s interviews with Amberlee Gerald, Haley Colwell and Dirk Johnston on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you missed today's interviews with Amberlee Gerald, Haley Colwell and Dirk Johnston on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Coach:

We chat with Coach Gerald about their first inaugural season, how they went undefeated in district, becoming district champs and more!

Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Colwell about how they played and prepared to get ready for district play and more!

Dirk Johnston, NewsChannel 10′s Director of Sales:

We chat with Dirk about NewsChannel 10′s Basketball Mayhem Contest and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

