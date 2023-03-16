SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amberlee Gerald, Haley Colwell, and Dirk Johnston
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Amberlee Gerald, Haley Colwell and Dirk Johnston on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Amberlee Gerald, West Plains Girls Soccer Coach:
We chat with Coach Gerald about their first inaugural season, how they went undefeated in district, becoming district champs and more!
Haley Colwell, West Plains Softball Head Coach:
We chat with Coach Colwell about how they played and prepared to get ready for district play and more!
Dirk Johnston, NewsChannel 10′s Director of Sales:
We chat with Dirk about NewsChannel 10′s Basketball Mayhem Contest and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.