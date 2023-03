CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is encouraging small business owners to take part in its recruitable event.

The event will be April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Keley Student Center to connect employers with possible interns.

The deadline is March 24, to register, click here.

Students get in free.

