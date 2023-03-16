Randall County Master Gardeners host first annual workshop since pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to learn how to garden in the challenging weather of the Texas Panhandle in three different gardening workshops.

The Randall County Master Gardeners look forward to teaching techniques related to irrigation and drought.

“It’s a way to meet other people who love gardening. That’s one of the benefits of being a Master Gardener. You’re with people that have the same interests and desire to be in nature, grow flowers, grow vegetables and learn new things together,” said Deborah Andrews, Randall County Master Gardener.

The cost for all three sessions is $20 and there is no preregistration required.

“The first session is flower gardening. I love flowers and that’s the one I will be teaching. But on the same night, we have three short programs on growing plants from seed,” said Barbara Harrington, Randall County Master Gardner.

The first session starts next Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring flower gardening, gardening from seeds, microgreens, winter sowing and efficient irrigation.

“A major concern for the Panhandle is irrigation. We are in a drought so we have classes in this series about drip irrigation and also xeriscaping. And knowing how to use drought resistant and wind resistant plants in this area,” said Andrews.

On Tuesday, March 28, gardeners will learn about trees, shrubs and ornament grasses with Andi Wardlaw as well as vegetables and tomatoes with Cheryl Ray.

The last session is on Tuesday, April 4, with material related to landscape design taught by Barbara Harrington and xeriscape gardening taught by Neal Hinders.

Classes will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.