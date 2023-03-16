AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is welcoming the public to come and meet their newest resident, “Bagheera,” a black jaguar.

The 8-year-old black jaguar is named “Bagheera” after the character in the classic book “The Jungle Book.”

Public invited to Amarillo Zoo to meet ‘Bagheera’ new Black Jaguar (Source: Amarillo Zoo)

Bagheera came to Amarillo from California from an animal preserve facility that was closing.

The official welcome of Bagheera will be on Saturday March 18, at 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo.

People can watch Bagheera playfully tear phone books and boxes in his new home.

