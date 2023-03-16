Public invited to Amarillo Zoo to meet ‘Bagheera’ new Black Jaguar
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is welcoming the public to come and meet their newest resident, “Bagheera,” a black jaguar.
The 8-year-old black jaguar is named “Bagheera” after the character in the classic book “The Jungle Book.”
Bagheera came to Amarillo from California from an animal preserve facility that was closing.
The official welcome of Bagheera will be on Saturday March 18, at 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo.
People can watch Bagheera playfully tear phone books and boxes in his new home.
