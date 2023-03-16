Protests held at Amarillo courthouse due to hearing on abortion pill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several protests were planned today outside the courthouse in downtown Amarillo due to a hearing on an abortion medication case.

Two protests were organized by Amarillo Women’s March, one in the morning and one at night.

Up to 30 pro-choice protesters attended the evening protest.

Some attendees were dressed as kangaroos and clowns.

Amarillo Women’s March says the reason behind the costumes is to highlight what they call a “circus” Judge Kacsmaryk has made.

“He’s just kind of a rogue judge whose doing whatever he feels like,” said Jamie Lyons, Amarillo Women’s March.

Another protester does not agree with others telling her what to do with her body.

“It’s senseless to care so much about something that doesn’t affect you in any way or form, if it’s not your body, why do you care so much,” said Sarah Thornburg, pro-choice.

Pro-life advocates were also in attendance, some praying on the stairs.

One doctor from San Antonio said they believe this abortion pill is dangerous and should not be FDA approved.

“I’ve seen women in my office who have bled for 6 to 8 weeks, gone back to the abortion provider on multiple occasions, only to be given another set of pills, not to be offered the surgery they need,” said Dr. Ingrid Skop, board certified OBGYN, San Antonio.

She believes the trauma goes beyond bleeding.

“A lot of women are seeing the child that they chose to abort in the toilet and they are recognizing, I was lied to that is not a blob of tissue, that is a human being,” said Dr. Skop

Although no decision has been made protestors say they have no doubt the judge will rule in favor of halting the use of the drug, across the country, even in states where abortions are legal.

Protestors say they will continue to fight, no matter the outcome.

