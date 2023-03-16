Who's Hiring?
Project Clean-Up: Opportunity to sweep unwanted tires in your neighborhood

Project Clean-Up is gearing up for its biggest “Clean-Up” effort, thanks to our partners King...
By Greg Kerr
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up is gearing up for its biggest “Clean-Up” effort, thanks to our partners King Country Trailer and Tire.

We seem to have a major problem not only in Amarillo but in the Panhandle, and we are going to do our part to at least make a dent and our solution is coming April 1.

Over the last few months, our Fuller and Son’s clean-up crew has been in many alleys across the city, but if you notice, they don’t touch tires.

Tires are a different category of dumping regulations, and it’s a very expensive process to get rid of them.

Here is the plan for NewsChannel 10′s King Country Trailer and Tire:

On April 1, at Starlight Ranch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can dump your tires on us for free. We want you to bring tires you want discarded and even your neighbors “junk” tires.

Although, no tires larger than tractor tires are accepted. We’re looking for mostly truck and car tires. No tire wholesalers will be allowed to use this service.

Dee King Trucking is providing the trailer for hauling, when it’s full that will be the load taken for dumping at another site.

