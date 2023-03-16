Lady Buffs welcome Oklahoma Christian for Friday and Saturday LSC action

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M softball hits the diamond as they continue Lone Star Conference play against Oklahoma Christian at Schaffer Park.

The Lady Buffs are coming off of a 6-0 week with series sweeps over Midwestern State and Texas Woman’s. Overall, they are 21-3 only dropping a three-game series to #4 ranked UT - Tyler at the beginning of March.

WT’s offense has been on fire this season, averaging over 7.5 runs per game. The Lady Eagles of Oklahoma Christian come to Canyon 18-6 overall and 13-5 in LSC play.

“We just got to play well in all areas of the game because they’re an athletic team.” West Texas A&M softball head coach Michael Mook said of the matchup with Oklahoma Christian. “They are a team that has pitching, they have hitting. they play good defense, so I think for us in order to come out successful we’ve got to make sure that we bring our A-game in all three of those areas. If we do that, we are going to have a good chance. The good thing with us is that we are talented enough and we’ve worked hard enough that if we just play our best, there is really no team that we can’t beat.”

The series will start off with game with a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch for those games is set for 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Then the series finale will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Following this series, the Lady Buffs will travel to Eastern New Mexico for a midweek matchup with the Lady Greyhounds starting next Tuesday.

