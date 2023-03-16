Help Doppler Dave and Greg Kerr reach their donation goal to support families of need
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Help NewsChannel 10′s Doppler Dave Oliver and Greg Kerr reach their donation goal and check off a bucket list item.
You get to choose who will be the first to reach $10,000, and crowned “King of Sole” by donating to either Greg Kerr or Doppler Dave!
If the goal is reached Doppler Dave and Greg Kerr will get to do a personal bucket list.
The donations will go towards the Wine Women & Shoes benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo to help support and care for families who need a place stay and eat.
To help Greg Kerr reach his donation goal, click here.
To help Doppler Dave reach his donation goal, click here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.