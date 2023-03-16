Who's Hiring?
Help Doppler Dave and Greg Kerr reach their donation goal to support families of need

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Help NewsChannel 10′s Doppler Dave Oliver and Greg Kerr reach their donation goal and check off a bucket list item.

You get to choose who will be the first to reach $10,000, and crowned “King of Sole” by donating to either Greg Kerr or Doppler Dave!

If the goal is reached Doppler Dave and Greg Kerr will get to do a personal bucket list.

The donations will go towards the Wine Women & Shoes benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo to help support and care for families who need a place stay and eat.

To help Greg Kerr reach his donation goal, click here.

To help Doppler Dave reach his donation goal, click here.

Help Doppler Dave and Greg Kerr reach their goal
Help Doppler Dave and Greg Kerr reach their goal(KFDA)

