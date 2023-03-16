Former Sunray and Panhandle City Manager pleads guilty to stealing around $160,000 from city

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Former Sunray and Panhandle city manager Rob Roach pleaded guilty today to stealing about $160,000 from the city of Panhandle.

Terms of the plea include paying restitution, serving 10 years probation and doing 240 hours of community service.

Current Panhandle City Manger Terry Coffee said it has been a long journey to get justice after eight years.

Roach will serve his probation where he lives in Tom Green County where San Angelo is the county seat.

