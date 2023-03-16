Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Former Sunray and Panhandle City Manager pleads guilty to stealing around $160,000 from city

VIDEO: Former Sunray and Panhandle City Manager pleads guilty to stealing around $160,000 from city
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Former Sunray and Panhandle city manager Rob Roach pleaded guilty today to stealing about $160,000 from the city of Panhandle.

Terms of the plea include paying restitution, serving 10 years probation and doing 240 hours of community service.

Current Panhandle City Manger Terry Coffee said it has been a long journey to get justice after eight years.

Roach will serve his probation where he lives in Tom Green County where San Angelo is the county seat.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
Today a federal judge in Amarillo heard arguments on an abortion medication case with...
First hearing held in Amarillo courtroom for abortion medication case with nationwide implications
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County

Latest News

The community is invited to learn how to garden in the challenging weather of the Texas...
Randall County Master Gardeners host first annual workshop since pandemic
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a man wanted for multiple charges...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs