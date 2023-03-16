DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.

According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 10:05 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee driven by 25-year-old James Swan was traveling on I-40 eastbound when he exited the roadway at the rest area near mile marker 85 at an unsafe speed.

Due to the speed, Swan lost control of the Jeep causing it to side skid to the right and rolled over multiple times.

The Jeep came to rest upright, facing north in the grassy area south of the eastbound lanes.

James Swan was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.