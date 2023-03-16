Who's Hiring?
Colder Outlook

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our strong cold front today dropped temps by more than 40 degrees and contributed to our wintry mix of cold rain and snow. Precipitation is winding down and skies will clear tonight. Lows will plunge into the low 20s for a hard freeze and frosty start to Friday. Cool air will linger tomorrow with highs only in the 40s, but at least wind speeds will be lower. Saturday will also be cool with highs in the upper 40s. On Sunday we will begin a trend upward with warmer temperatures, but will still only be in the mid 50s.

