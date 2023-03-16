Who's Hiring?
Cold Wintry Mix

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will sweep southward across the Panhandle on Thursday. As the front crosses the area storm system will approach from the west and develop area of rain through the morning. As the cold air settles in behind the front some changeover to snow will occur, particularly across the northern half of the Panhandle. Some accumulations of wet snow are possible, with up to 1 inch across the north. No significant impacts are expected. The precipitation will taper off through the afternoon and the much colder air will settle in for a few days.

