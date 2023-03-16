Who's Hiring?
Canyon ISD postpones baseball district openers until Friday

West Plains postpones district opener due to inclement weather.
West Plains postpones district opener due to inclement weather.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD schools made the decision to postpone the district openers for West Plains, Canyon, and Randall until Friday.

The games were originally scheduled to have first pitch at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, but due to inclement weather conditions those games were unable to be played.

“Coach Doan and I, we started talking yesterday evening along with Coach Cummings, our athletic coordinator here at West Plains.” Wolves baseball head coach Colby Chandler said of the decision to postpone the games. “We just kind of started paying attention to what the weather was gonna do and early on, it didn’t look good. This morning I went outside and man it was beautiful... but man, the day just pretty progressed to get worse and worse.

“Luckily, I think we made the right decision.” Chandler continued. “It’s a big district opener, so obviously we want the best weather possible. Hopefully everything dries out and the sun comes out a little bit and... it’s a nicer day tomorrow than obviously it was today.”

The Dumas at Randall and Canyon at West Plains matchups will start at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

