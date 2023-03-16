Who's Hiring?
Amarillo League of Women Voters presenting Community Status Report

The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be presenting the Untied Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Community Status Report.(Source: League of Women Voters)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be presenting the Untied Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Community Status Report.

The league will be welcoming LWV Board Member, Adam Leathers who is presenting the findings of the United Way report.

The Community Status Report is an annual publication that lays out Amarillo and Canyon’s Successes and challenges in terms of Educations, Income, Health, and Vulnerable Populations.

The event will be on Saturday March 18, with refreshments starting at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting at 10 a.m., at the Northwest Public Library.

Local elections will be held May 6 for Amarillo City Council positions, four area school boards and Amarillo College trustees.

If your organization, business, nonprofit, or church is interested in having the Amarillo League of Women Voters register your employees or members to vote, you can contact them at (806) 337-2148 or email them at amarillolwv@gmail.com.

