Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for multiple charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a man wanted for multiple charges including including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to officials, 21-year-old Isaac Arthur Botello is wanted from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for Bond Surrenders, Probation Violations, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon Prohibited Places, two counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, and Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm.

Botello is around 140lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Botello’s location, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

