Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A U.S. Air Force veteran hit a million-dollar prize while recently playing a lottery scratch-off game in Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, a retired electrical engineer for the Air Force, won a $1 million prize in the lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Akel claimed his prize money at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 67-year-old shared with lottery officials that he purchased his winning ticket at a Publix supermarket located on Navarre Parkway in the Navarre area.

Officials said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Tickets for the 500X The Cash scratch-off game are available for $50 and offer a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 4.5-1, according to the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and...
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
Today a federal judge in Amarillo heard arguments on an abortion medication case with...
First hearing held in Amarillo courtroom for abortion medication case with nationwide implications
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Carson County.
DPS: 1 dead from rollover in Carson County

Latest News

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
The Amarillo Zoo is welcoming the public to come and meet their newest resident, “Bagheera,” a...
Public invited to Amarillo Zoo to meet ‘Bagheera’ new Black Jaguar
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposal to ban abortions at six weeks advances in Florida
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
Help NewsChannel 10′s Doppler Dave Oliver and Greg Kerr reach their donation goal and check off...
Help Doppler Dave and Greg Kerr reach their donation goal to support families of need