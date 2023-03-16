Who's Hiring?
1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs early Thursday morning.

According to officials, on Thursday morning, March 16, at 1:50 a.m., Officers were sent to Guitars and Cadillacs on shots fired.

When officers arrived, they were told there had been a fight inside the bar earlier and then the parties involved came outside and got into another confrontation.  

Officials say this led to a suspect in a truck shooting at one of the other parties. 

At around 2:10am, officers were sent to an area hospital about a man with a gunshot wound. 

Officials say his injury was non-life threatening.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

