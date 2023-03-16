1 wounded after early morning shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded from a shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs early Thursday morning.
According to officials, on Thursday morning, March 16, at 1:50 a.m., Officers were sent to Guitars and Cadillacs on shots fired.
When officers arrived, they were told there had been a fight inside the bar earlier and then the parties involved came outside and got into another confrontation.
Officials say this led to a suspect in a truck shooting at one of the other parties.
At around 2:10am, officers were sent to an area hospital about a man with a gunshot wound.
Officials say his injury was non-life threatening.
The case is still under investigation.
