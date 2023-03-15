Who's Hiring?
Windy Warm Windy Cold

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warm and windy day on Wednesday with temperatures well above average and blowing dust in the afternoon. By later in the day a southwest wind will be sustained at 20-40 miles per hour with some higher gusts. Wednesday night into Thursday a cold front will dive southward across the Panhandle as the next storm system approaches. Scattered showers become more likely through the day and as the cold air settles in expect some changeover to snow. At this point accumulations over and inch in some areas are unlikely. The cold air settles in and highs remain in the 40s for a few days.

